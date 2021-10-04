Never imagined 'Annaatthe Annaatthe' would be SPB's last song sing for me: Rajini

Chennai :

"I never imagined that this would be the last song he would sing for me during the filming of the song. Thiru SPB, who has been my voice for 45 years, sang for me in the film. My love for SPB will always live on forever through his sweet voice," sic Rajinikanth tweeted.





The film "Annaatthe" being the Superstar's 168th film has already created a buzz across the film fraternity and among fans due to the makers slated the film for a theatrical release on Deepavali.





The recently released single from the film, has a fast paced beat by D. Imman and the lyrics is penned by Viveka and sung by the late legendary singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam





Touted to be a rural drama and helmed by Director Siva, the film is bankrolled by Sun Picture's Kalanithi Maran. Annaatthe has a star cast that includes, Meena, Khushbhu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish among others.



