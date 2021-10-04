Trupti Khamkar talks about playing a naive girl in 'Girgit'

Mumbai :

Speaking about her role Trupti shares: "'Mahi' is a mixture of what I am for real and what I would love to be if I was a weirder and a crazy person. Talking about the story all I can tell you is that it is how a sweet person becomes street smart to make their life better."

Interestingly, Trupti has a hilarious reason why she said yes to this character. "I have been playing a maid for all these years and finally somebody saw me for who I was - a girl who is sweet and someone who wears dresses in real life. Also, I loved the script. It is a dream for an actor to be a part of a story like this. So, it was a straight-up yes for me."

Trupti is known for movies like 'Tumhari Sulu' and 'Gadhedo: Donkey'. 'Girgit' will stream from the last week of October on ALTBalaji and MX Player.