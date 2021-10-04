Parineeti Chopra: I didn't want to act like Saina, I wanted to be Saina

Mumbai :

Talking about her experience, Parineeti said: "'Saina' is the most challenging and exciting film of my career so far. Saina's simplicity and determination encouraged me to be more meticulous and rigorous towards my goals."

She added: "'Mein maar dungi' has become my motto, not literally of course but being Full-On with whatever I do."

Parineeti feels that she shared a lot of similarities with Saina in the way they think.

The actress added: "While preparing for the role, I didn't want to act like Saina, I wanted to be Saina, and I am glad it translated on screen. Join me for the &pictures premiere of Saina and have a smashing weekend."

'Saina' is all set to premiere on October 9 on &pictures.