Britney Spears is 'still healing' from conservatorship battle

Spears wrote on Instagram: "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do!! Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it's ok to slow down and breathe !!!!! Only through self love I can pray a love a and support others in return !!!!"

It comes after a judge in Los Angeles ruled that Jamie Spears remaining in charge of his daughter's estate was "untenable" and he was ordered to turn over the documents relating to the conservatorship to John Zabel, a certified public accountant who has been appointed as a temporary conservator of the pop star's estate, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Jodi Montgomery, who manages Britney's wellbeing and medical decisions, will remain in her role for the time being.

The verdict is a significant victory for Britney, who has been under the conservatorship for the past 13 years and who had previously called for her father and those involved in controlling her affairs to be put in jail.

In an emotional court plea earlier this year, she said: "They have me going to therapy three times a week and to a psychiatrist. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive.

"I don't feel like I can live a full life. In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home, I'm not willing to go to Westlake... They set me up by sending me to the most exposed places. I need your help. My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management a they should be in jail."