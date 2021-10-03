Kind, soft spoken and a great human: Maral Yazarloo on Ajith

Chennai :

The actor met her in Delhi and asked for suggestions ahead of his world tour on motorbike. Post that, Maral Yazarloo has penned in her social media about Ajith saying that he is humble, respectful, kind, soft spoken and a great human.





"I learn he is a well known actor in India from south, I never knew how much he is loved till the time our photos gone viral on social media! I usually don’t judge people by their career and professions as I believe we all have different jobs, what makes us different is who we are as a human, and here is for Thala’s fans, my experience with your favourite actor was great, he is humble, kind, grounded, respectful, soft spoken and a great human and glad to know him, not because he is an actor but because he is a great person and kind." Maral is an Irani-born motor-biking world record holder, fashion designer, artist, marketing professional, motivational speaker and campaigner of women’s rights. She was raised and received her education in Iran.













The exclusive update for Ajith fans is that the actor travelled all the way to New Delhi on his bike to meet with Maral. He also visited the Taj Mahal in Agra on his way back and clicked a picture in front of the monument.





While shooting for Valimai in Russia, he also tagged along with bikers in the country and zapped across the length and breadth of the nation, tasted some exotic cuisines from remote places and since then he also has been prepping himself to ride across different terrains and testing conditions.