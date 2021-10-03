Baba Sehgal to pen book 'Thanda Thanda Paani'

New Delhi :

The Sunflower Seeds has acquired the literary representation rights of the book. No announcement, however, has been made about the publishers or the date of release of the book.





Sehgal was one of the key figures who started a new pop revolution in India and boosted the independent music culture. A die-hard Kishore Kumar fan, he became a household name after his first commercial album "Thanda Thanda Paani".





He subsequently gave hits like 'Main bhi Madonna', 'Manjula', 'Aja meri gadi mein baith ja', and has continued to connect with millennials with latest songs like 'Going To The Gym', 'Rihanna O Rihanna' and 'Dil ko na peeto'.





In this book, Sehgal will take readers and fans back to the '90s through the interesting anecdotes of his chartbusters and give an insight into the iconic decade through never-before-told stories.





Speaking about his book, Sehgal said, "It's apt that we have chosen to title the book, 'Thanda Thanda Paani', because this song marked the end of my struggle and the beginning of my career in the music industry. I discovered the rapping culture of the west and experimented with it in 'Thanda Thanda Paani'. The song became so iconic that it went on to sell 1 million copies."





After this success, he went on to record "Dil Dhadke", which he said was the first professionally produced music video of that time that went on to be aired on MTV.





He hopes readers will love to know many fun stories and relive the nostalgia of the '90s.





Speaking about the acquisition, The Sunflower Seeds CEO Preeti Chaturvedi said Sehgal's music redefined the era and brought about a revolution in the industry and "we can't wait to share what went behind the making of these chartbusters".



