Miley Cyrus dances with Megan Thee Stallion at Austin City Limits 2021

Megan Thee Stallion and Miley Cyrus at the ACL festival (Source: Twitter)

Miley rushed onto the stage to dance with Meg, and the pair shared a hug in front of the crowd.





"Dreams DO come true! Me & @theestallion doing hot girl s---!" she posted on Instagram, where she uploaded a video clip from the October 1 show.





"Love youuuu," Megan wrote back.





"ACL WEEKEND 1 was Maybbbbe just A LITTLE TOOOOO ICONIC!" Cyrus said in another post that included clips from her own performance and a video of Shawn Mendes singing along.





The Austin City Limits Music Festival is taking place on October 1-3 and October 8-10, at Austin's Zilker Park.