Ed Sheeran expands property empire after owning 27 houses in London

London :

The 'Perfect' hitmaker already owns several properties in the UK, including 27 homes in London alone. It has now been revealed he recently dropped another $5.4 million on new purchases for his empire

According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, new documents show Ed spent $4 million through his Maverick Properties company, which he set up in 2015 with his manager Stuart Camp in 2020 along with a further $1.3 million through his Maverick Commercial Properties.

The new purchases put Sheeran's total property value at an estimated $ 65 million.

Alongside his 27 London properties, which include homes in Covent Garden and Battersea, the 'Shape of You' singer also owns a sprawling estate in Suffolk, which comprises five houses.

However, the singer who spent lockdown with his wife and child in his countryside estate, was hit by multiple objections from local residents.

They raised concerns about the various changes he's made or intended to make to his Suffolk estate.

"I just think people just need to mind their own business," he replied.

Sheeran couldn't understand why his neighbours were concerned about "wildlife" when he actually planted a number of trees.

"There's load of animals. We let the meadow grow up," he said.

The estate was dubbed "Sheeranville," but he said: "I didn't name it that. I actually tried to change the name of it to The Shire 'cause I love The Hobbit. But it got denied."