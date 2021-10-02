Cinemas to reopen in Kerala from October 25

Thiruvananthapuram :

The high-level COVID-19 evaluation meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, directed that entry to cinemas will be to those who have taken two doses of vaccine. The staff should also be fully vaccinated, a release issued by the Chief Minister's office said.





''Only 50 per cent of the seating capacity will be allowed in cinemas and auditoriums,'' it said.





Colleges will reopen from October 18 with staff and students who are fully vaccinated.





The meeting also decided that the number of people for marriages and funerals be increased to 50. Theaters and auditoriums in Kerala have remained shut for over one and half years since the outbreak of COVID-19. The film industry recently expressed concern over the continuing closure of cinemas as it affects the livelihood of several persons and their families.





After remaining shut since March last year, the Kerala government had decided to reopen schools in the state from November 1.