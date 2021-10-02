Samantha, Naga Chaitanya announce separation, ask fans to support during difficult times

Chennai :

The couple took to their Instagram handles to announce their decision, ending their 4 years of marriage life, and asked fans, well-wishers and media to support them during this difficult time.





Taking to her handle, Samantha posted," After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship for over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."













Naga Chaitanya also shared a similar post on his handle. "We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this tough time and give us the privacy we need to move on," they posted. The decision comes after several months of contemplation over their marriage.























