Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett release 'Love for Sale' album

New York :

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett pay homage to Cole Porter on their 'Love for Sale' tribute album, reports Billboard.com.





Their second collaborative project was released via Columbia Records/Interscope Records and comes almost seven years to the date after their 2014 album 'Cheek to Cheek', which went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Billboard's Top Jazz Albums charts and won a Grammy Award for best traditional pop vocal album in 2015.





'Love for Sale' was preceded by the singles 'I Get a Kick Out of You', which kicked off the twosome's pair of 'One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga' performances at NYC's Radio City Music Hall in August, and its titular track.





It's been announced as the legendary 95-year-old singer's final studio recording, following Bennett's Alzheimer's diagnosis.