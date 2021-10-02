Trailer of Netflix docu-feature 'House of Secrets' out

Mumbai :

The docu-feature shows in detail, how 11 members across three generations of a family were found dead under strange circumstances in their house in Delhi. It takes viewers through different stages of the investigation, bringing forth striking and unexpected revelations.





The show is directed by Leena Yadav and Anubhav Chopra, with an original score composed and produced by A.R. Rahman and Qutub-E-Kripa.





Director and showrunner, 'House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths', Leena Yadav said, "Working on this docu-series has in many ways redefined me as a filmmaker. This case is one of a kind that brings to the surface some unfathomable truths of society, truths that need to be confronted and discussed. Exploring the case threw up many pertinent questions and revelations about the times that we live in. I look forward to presenting through this docu-series a case that is much more about 'us' (society) than 'them' (the family)."







