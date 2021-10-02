Artist launches children’s book on art history

Chennai :

Artist, designer and educator Arvind Sundar’s painting practice is so rooted in art history. After studying Communication Design in India, he left for the US to study painting. During that period, he visited all the important museums there. “Once I stood before a painting of Jackson Pollock and that’s when I realised I can’t be anyone else other than a painter in this life. I got a fellowship in 2017 to study the Renaissance art of Italy. The trip to Italy widened my knowledge of art history. In 2019 I came back to India and started teaching art at Loyola College. While teaching I understood how there is a lack of art history in our education curriculum. In the US, I have seen teachers taking even kindergarten children to art museums as field trips. I started teaching art history to my students along with the foundation drawing classes. Students were able to contextualise their drawings. A student once drew a landscape and he told me his skies were inspired by Van Gogh. It made me so happy,” says Arvind Sundar.

He has released a book titled Art History Typography that teaches art history to children. “I tried to answer this question in this book: What if famous artists were typeface designers? The artists range from the 15th century to the 21st. Artists and typefaces are matched based on their names. For example A for Guiseppe Arcimboldo and B for Francis Bacon. I designed the typefaces putting myself in the shoes of great artists who have been the inspiration for my art practice. It was a good experience to think like the masters and follow in their footsteps. In 2020, I came across the internet trend of 36 days of type where people design typefaces of 36 consecutive days from A to Z and 0 to 9. Since alphabets are something children learn first, I thought of participating in the 36 days of type and design typefaces with the theme of art history. This wasn’t hard as I studied design before getting into art and I used to work as a graphic designer in the advertising industry,” he adds. The book is designed as an educational tool for both adults and children.