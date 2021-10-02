Suriya’s Tamil courtroom drama Jai Bhim to release on Nov 2

Chennai :

Actor Suriya’s much awaited film Jai Bhim will release digitally on November 2, just ahead of Deepavali. Written and directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment, the highly anticipated Tamil film has Suriya playing the character of a lawyer battling all odds for the tribal communities.





The announcement was made by Suriya on his social media accounts on Friday. Jai Bhim is part of the four-film deal with Amazon Prime Video and 2D Entertainment.





The movie has an ensemble cast of actors Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan and Lijo Mol Jose. Jai Bhim has music by Sean Roldan and has been co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian.





Jai Bhim will also release in Telugu on the streaming service starting November 2.



