Enemy joins Annaatthe and Maanadu for Deepavali

Chennai :

The makers of Vishal Krishna, Arya’s Enemy on Friday announced that their film is all set to hit the screens on Deepavali day. With this, Anand Shankar’s action drama becomes the fourth film to join the Deepavali race after Superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, Vaa Deal and Silambarasan TR’s Maanaadu. Earlier, there were speculations that Enemy might skip the theatrical release and premiere in a leading OTT platform. However, Mini Studio the production house decided to go with a theatrical release.





Talking about the film, Vishal Krishna earlier told DT Next, “Anand has created magic with the content he has written that you would see on screens soon. He knows how to get the work done. RD Rajasekhar’s visual too would speak for itself. Enemy will be a special film in the careers of those who are a part of it.” Enemy stars Mamta Mohandas, Mirnalini Ravi and Prakash Raj in important roles.



