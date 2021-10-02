'Leading stars will be a part of Indie music scene in future'

Chennai :

The launch of Enna Vazhka Da at a city hotel saw popular faces in digital space and the movie industry coming together to show their support for the song. Once the song was unveiled they were seen dancing away the evening to it. Produced by Saregama India Ltd in association with Noise and Grains, Enna Vazhka Da features Rakshan, Sunita Gogoi, Swathishta Krishnan, and GP Muthu while Ganesan S has composed the music. Dongli and Karthik say that they made it a point to shoot Enna Vaazhka Da as their next project post Thappu Panniten. “Music videos are just like movies. We can’t make music videos of the same concept and visuals when we plan to do them often. In fact, this is our second release in two months. While Thappu Panniten was a romantic number, Enna Vaazhka Da is a package. We ensured that we give a multi-coloured tone to it when we designed the project,” say Dongli and Karthik.





The duo says that the indie music scene has been bustling and their work has been proof of it. “Else it wouldn’t have been possible to come up with a video in such a short span of time. Producers are forthcoming to fund such concepts if it intrigues them. We are planning to come up with two videos a week soon and we reckon that will have takers too,” say the directors. On casting Rakshan, and GP Muthu with Sandy making a special appearance, Dongli and Karthik say, “They are stars in digital space and are household names. This is just the start. Music videos will have leading stars from the industry in the future.”



