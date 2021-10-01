Annaatthe's first single sung by SPB to be out on Oct 4

Chennai :

The much-anticipated film's first single will be launched by Sun Pictures.





The update was posted by the makers on their social media handles with a new poster, where Rajini is to be seen in a Pongal celebration background clad in traditional attire, hinting at a song sequence of the upcoming single.





Already, the makers of the film had tracked for a theatrical release on Deepavali, despite the pandemic hitting the shooting schedules hard.





Touted to be a rural drama and helmed by Director Siva, the film is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran. Annaatthe has a star cast that includes, Meena, Khushbhu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish among others