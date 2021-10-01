Thaman to compose music for Thalapathy 66

Chennai :

The film as speculated will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under Sree Venkateswara Creations banner. This will be the production house’s maiden Tamil venture too.





The latest from the tinseltown is that Thaman has been roped in to compose music. Thaman is also the composer of Ram Charan-Shankar’s project with the same production house. We will have to wait for an official confirmation which is expected to be made soon.



