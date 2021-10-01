On Sivaji Ganesan's 93rd birthday, Google pays doodle tribute

Chennai :

In a pleasant surprise, Google paid tributes to the legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan on his 93rd birthday with a doodle. Bengaluru-based artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi has created the doodle, Google mentioned.

Actor Vikram Prabhu, the grandson of the late actor, took to his social media handles about this. "Here is the #Googledoodle honouring the Legend #SivajiGanesan on his 93rd birthday. Appreciate the people from Google India & their guest artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi for the doodle art. Another proud moment!😍 Love him and miss him more every year!❤️🙏," he posted.

Several people from the film industry also took to their Twitter handles wishing the legendary actor.

Born on October 1, 1928, in Villupuram in Madras Presidency, Ganesan left his home at the age of seven to join a theatre group. In December 1945, Ganesamoorthy portrayed Maratha ruler Shivaji in a play titled Shivaji Kanda Hindu Rajyam. His iconic performance earned him the name 'Sivaji'.