John Abraham locks Republic Day release for 'Attack'

Mumbai :

The film stars Abraham as a lone ranger who leads an attack team during a counter operation.





In a social media post on Twitter, the 48-year-old actor shared the release date of “Attack”.





“A hostage crisis that brought the country to its knees! This time the race is against time, get ready for #Attack. Releasing worldwide on Republic Day 2022!,” he wrote, alongside a poster from the film.





The release date of the movie has been postponed multiple times in the past owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.





“Attack” also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.





The film is a jointly produced by Abraham's banner JA Entertainment, Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios and Ajay Kapoor Productions.