Kannada TV actress Soujanya dies by suicide

Bangalore :

Soujanya(25), who had acted in a couple of serials and films like 'Chaukattu Fun' and 'Nanobbne Olleyavnu'', hung herself from the ceiling fan in her room, they said.





She has left behind a four-page suicide note expressing ''sorry'' for taking the extreme step.





The woman wrote that the health issues were ''killing'' her and her mental state was not good.





''I had promised I will never do such stupid thing in my life but I had no option. I was totally killed inside. Day by day I was going so low,'' the actress, who hailed from Kushalnagar in Kodagu district, said in the note.







