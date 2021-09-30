Tulsi Kumar, Darshan Raval collaborate for new wedding song 'Tera Naam'

Mumbai :

Talking about the song, Tulsi said, "Tera Naam is a beautiful melody that will definitely resonate with all listeners and will make it's way to the top in wedding playlists. It's always amazing working alongside Darshan Raval as we share similar musical sensibilities and a great rapport as friends. When we saw the final outcome and immense love of fans for our previous collaborations, Tere Naal and Is Qadar, we knew that the two of us should surely come together for more great music and thus, Tera Naam was conceptualised. We can't wait for our fans' reaction to this amazing, vibrant and upbeat romantic song!"





'Tera Naam' is an upbeat romantic number set against the concept of a bride and groom's courtship before getting married.





The song which was shot in the traditional yet picturesque location of Rajasthan traces the beautiful phase of a girl and boy deeply in love.





Darshan said, "Tera Naam is the third time Tulsi and I are joining hands and the track has turned out to be simply fabulous. It's definitely going to be a wedding anthem!"





Produced by T-Series, the song will be releasing soon.