Thu, Sep 30, 2021

Kamal Hassan's film with Vetrimaaran confirmed

Published: Sep 30,202109:56 AM

Updated: Sep 30,202111:39 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

In June the news was broken that Kamal Hassan will be teaming up with Vetrimaaran for his next film.

Kamal Hassan and Vetrimaaran
Kamal Hassan and Vetrimaaran
Chennai: While an official announcement of the project will be made later this year, actor Sripriya in a video interview confirmed that Kamal will gear up to shoot a film with Vetrimaaran. The movie will be produced by Gopuram Films helmed by Anbu Chezhian. Kamal also has Papanasam 2 in his kitty that will be produced by Sripriya. Meanwhile, Vetrimaaran will meet Kamal Hassan with a bounded script before deciding on the cast and crew of the film.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations