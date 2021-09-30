Kamal Hassan's film with Vetrimaaran confirmed

In June the news was broken that Kamal Hassan will be teaming up with Vetrimaaran for his next film.
Chennai: While an official announcement of the project will be made later this year, actor Sripriya in a video interview confirmed that Kamal will gear up to shoot a film with Vetrimaaran. The movie will be produced by Gopuram Films helmed by Anbu Chezhian. Kamal also has Papanasam 2 in his kitty that will be produced by Sripriya. Meanwhile, Vetrimaaran will meet Kamal Hassan with a bounded script before deciding on the cast and crew of the film.
Conversations