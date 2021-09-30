Malayalam industry has daring actors: Raashii Khanna

Thiruvananthapuram :

Since her debut with 2013's Shoojit Sircar-directed Madras Cafe, Khanna has worked in Tamil and Telugu industries, featuring in movies like Bengal Tiger, Supreme, Jai Lava Kusa, Tholi Prema, Imaikkaa Nodigal and Prati Roju Pandage. She ventured into Malayalam movies with the 2017 action thriller Villain, co-starring veteran actor Mohanlal. Khanna said she is fascinated with the kind of risks the filmmakers from the Malayalam film industry take. Even artistes are constantly pushing the envelope with their work.

"I did Villain with Mohanlal sir but I am not sure if I was registered that much in the industry. I felt as an actor, I wanted to tap this market also. In the Malayalam industry, you are actually expected to act. You cannot sail through without acting. You can't be a good looker and just be in that industry. It doesn't work that way. There are so many daring actors in that industry who will choose characters which many in any other industry would not," Raashii explained.