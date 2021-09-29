Never got my due before OTT: Kirti Kulhari

Mumbai :

Streaming services have given more opportunities in the showbiz not only to actors but also to directors and writers, she added.





''I never got my due before OTT. I'm very happy now to be here at a time when so many new faces, such new talent is entering the industry... not just actors but also directors, DOPs and writers,'' Kulhari said during an interactive session 'Acting for the Camera' at the closing ceremony of the first Himalayan Film Festival held at Leh in Ladakh union territory on Tuesday night. The five-day event, which hosted a wide range of films from the Himalayan region, also played host to enriching and informative in-conversation sessions and master classes. Kulhari also talked about her experience of doing theatre, her choice of films like the 2016 acclaimed legal drama ''Pink'', and about her journey as an actor so far.





''Cinema is a very powerful medium to bring about change and that's the reason I am doing what I'm doing. For me being an actor is all about bringing a change. These are conversations we should have about different kinds of things. Most of my work talks about things that have either not been talked about or been ignored or suppressed.'' The actor said it was important that every individual, irrespective of gender, was empowered. ''The film 'Pink', for example, is about consent. When I do a film like 'Pink', I know the impact it has. Even if it makes 10 people think about the idea of consent, we have won. Every individual's thinking matters,'' Kulhari added. She also expressed satisfaction that writers were finally getting their due from the industry.





''Writers are now finally getting their due. I'm from the industry but I know how we treat our writers... We all keep saying things like content is king of the script but we don't give them (writers) their due. It's frustrating, annoying and it makes you very, very angry because you are here to do something that you believe in,'' she said. The closing ceremony of the film gala comprised the award ceremony for special competition section for short films and documentaries at the festival to recognise talented filmmakers in the Himalayan region. Ladakhi short film ''Sekool'', directed by Stenzin Tankong, won the award for best screenplay.