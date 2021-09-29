Daniel Craig wishes he could've kept James Bond's Aston Martin

Los Angeles :

Craig said: "They won't let me take a car b******s."





He also said that he is not a "kleptomaniac" whilst batting away a question of what props he has at home from the five movie shoots, reports femalefirst.co.uk.





Craig said: "I get asked what memorabilia I've got all the time, they think I'm a kleptomaniac."





The BAFTA-nominated actor also teased fans with what's to come, as he claimed that 'No Time to Die' will feature more gadgets than the previous four films, labelling the Aston DB5 as the "ultimate" spy tool.





He said: "I have not had many gadgets in my movies. People say, 'Where are all the gadgets?' but in this new movie we have got quite a few more. The Aston DB5 is the ultimate gadget."





'No Time to Die' has its world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday with Craig walking his final red carpet in Bond's tuxedo as he is walking away from the spy role after 15 years.





Looking back at his tenure, he told ITV News: "It's changed my life. I knew it would, but who could imagine the way it's sort of, you know, what it's done for me ... the only thing I always say ... it's given me the chance to work with some of the best people in the industry.





"Barbara (Broccoli, producer) and Michael (G. Wilson, screenwriter) have given me this opportunity and responsibility to take this on and, you know, I'll be forever grateful for that opportunity, but the work is what I've always loved most. And that's what I'm going to miss most about this."