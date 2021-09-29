Indian cinema has been experimental of late: Ananya

Chennai :

Her Tamil, Telugu and Hindi trilingual titled Madrasi Gang is all set for a release as well. “Apart from these I am also playing the female lead in the Tamil remake of Telugu film Brochevarevarura in which I will be reprising Nivetha Pethuraj’s role. I also have another untitled Telugu film directed by Srinivasa Raju in which Naveen Chandra plays the male lead and a web series in the offing,” Ananya tells us. Her recently released supernatural thriller High Dose went on to become a huge success. Talking about it, the actress says, “When I heard the story for the first time, it was a bit complex for me. I had my own doubts as well. However, our audience has seen a lot of international films across languages in this pandemic. They are fine-tuned to watch films that have complex narrations. So, High Dose was accepted well.”





Ananya also feels that Indian cinema has started experimenting of late. “Earlier, the Indian film industry wasn’t willing to experiment and was making clichéd entertainers. But now, makers are forthcoming to deliver films that weren’t made before. In fact, the Tamil industry has been making a lot of experimental films. I recently watched Boomika and it was one of the trending Indian films on an OTT platform. So, it is the best time to be an actor in India,” she explains. Divulging a bit on Madrasi Gang she says, “I play a Maharashtrian girl called Sarita in the film. It also stars Ashmit Patel, Adhyayan Suman and Ranga Jinu. I was able to relate to the character easily because I was born and raised in Maharashtra.” On a concluding note, Ananya says that she doesn’t want to do films for the sake of it. “I am looking for meaty roles with big production houses that can take good content to the audience,” she remarks.