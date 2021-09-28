Pankaj Tripathi, Pratik Gandhi next special guests on 'KBC 13'

Mumbai :

Actors Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi will be seen as the special guests in the upcoming episodes of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's' 'Shaandaar Shukravaar'. Both the actors will be on the hotseat playing the game with the host Amitabh Bachchan.





Pankaj Tripathi is known for his number of projects like 'Gangs of Wasseypur' film series, 'Fukrey', 'Masaan', while Pratik Gandhi received a lot of appreciation for playing stock broker Harshad Mehta in the web series 'Scam 1992'.





Not only will they be seen playing the game but will also share personal anecdotes and industry experiences with Amitabh Bachchan and Pratik Gandhi will also be seen performing the 'Mohan's Masala' skit on the show. It will be from the play 'Mohan's Masala' that Pratik has been doing since 2015-16.





Pratik will also be seen playing a quirky quiz with Amitabh Bachchan where he will be seen asking rather interesting questions to the host. 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' will air on Friday on Sony Entertainment Television.