Amala Akkineni returns to Kollywood with Kanam after 30 years

Chennai :

Helmed by Shree Karthick and bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures. Kanam has tuck Ritu Varma as the female lead and Amala Akkineni is playing Sharwanand’s mother. The makers of Kanam have wrapped up the entire shoot and are aiming for a theatrical release soon. Kanam is touted to revolve around mother-son’s relationship. The dialogues of the film are penned by Tharun Bhascker Dhassyam, while music is composed by Jakes Bejoy. The Tamil version of the film has Sathish and Ramesh Thilak in important roles while the Telugu version has Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi.





Meanwhile Sharwanand is awaiting the release of Maha Samudram in which he shares screen space with Siddharth.