Tue, Sep 28, 2021

Amala Akkineni returns to Kollywood with Kanam after 30 years

Amala Akkineni is back in Tamil after 30 years. The actress, who was last seen in Karpoora Mullai (1991) in Tamil has returned with Kanam, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual that has Sharwanand in the lead role.

Amala Akkineni on location Kanam
Helmed by Shree Karthick and bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures. Kanam has tuck Ritu Varma as the female lead and Amala Akkineni is playing Sharwanand’s mother. The makers of Kanam have wrapped up the entire shoot and are aiming for a theatrical release soon. Kanam is touted to revolve around mother-son’s relationship. The dialogues of the film are penned by Tharun Bhascker Dhassyam, while music is composed by Jakes Bejoy. The Tamil version of the film has Sathish and Ramesh Thilak in important roles while the Telugu version has Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi.

Meanwhile Sharwanand is awaiting the release of Maha Samudram in which he shares screen space with Siddharth.
