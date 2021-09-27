Shahid Kapoor all praise for Samantha Akkineni, wants to work with her

Mumbai :

In a Twitter question and answer session with fans, a fan asked Shahid of his opinion on Samantha's acting in the web series 'The Family Man 2'.





Shahid replied to that question and said: "Totally loved her on the show. Would love to work with her sometime."





Totally loved her on the show. Would love to work with her some time. https://t.co/KhFS9BUclH — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 27, 2021

Shahid has recently wrapped up the shoot with directors Raj and DK, who were also the brains behind the popular crime thriller series 'The Family Man 2'. He also announced the release date of his film 'Jersey' on Sunday. The film will release on December 31, 2021.





Samantha, who played a negative role in the web series, is gearing up for the release of her next film 'Shaakuntalam'.