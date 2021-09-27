R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' to release in April 2022

Chennai :

The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage.





R Madhavan stars in the film in the titular role and is also credited as the writer.





"We are elated to inform you that the much-awaited 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' will be released worldwide in theatres on 1st April 2022.





"We have made this movie with a lot of love and dedication and are grateful for all the support that you have shown us so far," the makers said in a note on Monday.





The film is backed by Sarita Madhavan, R Madhavan, Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan.





"Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" also stars Simran Bagga and features superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a guest appearance.





The film will be released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.