Entrepreneur makes short film based on 2000-year-old Tamil poem

Chennai :

This is the plot of the 2,000-year-old Tamil poem written by the Sangam-era female poet Okkur MaSaathiyar. City-based entrepreneur Karthikeyan Mani has expanded this poem into a short film titled Puram. “The 23-minute film is based on the Purananuru poem 279. I chose this particular poem because the values expressed in the poem are so intense and in contrast to our contemporary society. In the film, I have shown the values that existed during that period and how society was back then. One of the motivations to make the film was to show that some amazing, raw, inspiring and different stories exist in Sangam literature and it is high time we brought history into a contemporary art form. Though I am a Tamil, I never knew such kinds of stories/poems existed. Most think that only two epics exist — Ramayana and Mahabharata. But we do have texts that go probably older than those epics. That thought motivated me to explore ancient Tamil poems,” says Karthikeyan Mani.













The director took almost two years to complete the project. “There was a lot of reading and research — I read books about Sangam literature and spoke to scholars to get a better understanding. We have tried our best to show how people spoke Tamil back then. I don’t think any Tamil film has mentioned the Tamil-Brahmi script on the screen earlier, but we have done that,” he adds.



