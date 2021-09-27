Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil shoot for second schedule of 'Vikram'

Mumbai :

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who helmed the 2021 blockbuster ''Master'', took to Twitter late Saturday evening and posted a picture of Sethupathi and Faasil from the sets. The crew is reportedly filming in Puducherry.





''Absolute Bliss. #VikramSecondSchedule,'' the director captioned the picture. Billed as an high-octane action drama, ''Vikram'' also stars South superstar Kamal Haasan. This is the first time the trio would be featuring in a movie.





The film, which went on floors in July and had a first schedule of nearly three weeks, is produced by Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International.





''Vikram'' is expected to be released sometime in 2022.