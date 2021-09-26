Sun, Sep 26, 2021

Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' to release on Dec 31

Published: Sep 26,202110:48 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Actor Shahid Kapoor announced the release date of his much awaited film 'Jersey' through Instagram on Sunday.

Still from the film 'Jersey'
Still from the film 'Jersey'
Mumbai:
The film will release in theatres on December 31, 2021. 

The actor uploaded a still from the film and captioned it as: "Jersey releasing on December 31". 

The film is the official Hindi remake of National Award-winning Telugu film by the same name. The original film starred actor Nani. 

Both the films are directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. 

The Hindi remake also stars actor Pankaj Tripathi and actress Mrunal Thakur. 

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations