Reyhnaa Pandit: I got insecure during the pandemic, learnt to face my fears

However, Reyhnaa says she has learnt how to face her fears and is 'pretty comfortable' with her life now.





Opening up on the same, Reyhnaa said: "The pandemic has taught me a lot of things. I have learned that one does need financial stability to survive such times. To be honest, I felt sad seeing so much pain and agony because people lost jobs and they had no way to get out of these testing times."





"Talking about insecurity, I guess everyone faces it. I wouldn't say I'm not insecure, I do get worried about my work, my life and the future I behold. I got insecure during the pandemic too. I think about everything happening in my life, but I make myself understand how to face my fears too. I take life as it comes, and I am pretty comfortable with my life now. I'm not scared of losing anything," she further said.





Sharing her 'mantra' for life, the actress said: "I live by the philosophy that we were all brought to this world empty-handed by God and he has given us a purpose in life that we have to fulfil. There is no such thing as right or wrong, whatever serves you right at the moment you should do that. That's my new life mantra and I guess everyone should follow it."





On the work front, Reyhnaa features on the Zee TV daily soap 'Kumkum Bhagya'.