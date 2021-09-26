Vamshi Paidipally joins with Vijay for Thalapathy 66

Chennai :

Ace-director of the Telugu film industry Vamshi Paidipally has made it official that he would join hands with Tamil superstar Vijay for his next.





Vamshi made the announcement in his twitter handle. The film will be produced by Dil Raju and Shirish.





Touted to be a pan-Indian film, this would be Vijay's first direct Telugu film. The film would be made in three languages; Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.







#Thalapathy66... Sharing with you all an exciting update about my next film with The #Thalapathy@actorvijay Sir, Produced by #DilRaju garu & #Shirish garu under my home banner @SVC_officialpic.twitter.com/R24UhFGNlW — Vamshi Paidipally (@directorvamshi) September 26, 2021





Vijay's Beast's filming with director Nelson Dilipkumar is progressing in brisk pace and the shoot is expected to finish soon eyeing a 2022 Tamil New Year release.





Going against the grain, this is the first time in years that Vijay's upcoming projects are announced when his current project is yet to be completed. Not just announcements of his 66th, but talks are thick that National Award winning director Vetrimaaran would direct Vijay's 67th adapting Kota Neelima's novel "Shoes of the dead" which is based on farmer suicide.