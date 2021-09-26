Priyanka Chopra's Global Citizen Live look makes her trend

New Delhi :

Priyanka wore a beautiful ensemble by designer Prabal Gurung as she hosted the concert on Saturday, which will be streaming live for 24 hours from different parts of the world.





Not only did Twitter users point out her beautiful dress, but also the fact that she made India proud by hosting the global concert in Paris.





Meanwhile, the actress gave fans a glimpse into her trip on social media. She uploaded a picture with the popular Eiffel Tower in the backdrop and captioned in on Instagram as: "An Evening in Paris".