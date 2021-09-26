Amid divorce rumours, Sam missing from Aamir’s dinner meet with Nag family

Chennai :

In a picture that has gone viral on social media from a dinner meet up of Aamir Khan with Nagarjuna family along with Sekhar Kammula and Sai Pallavi, Samantha is missing. This has now strengthened the speculations. However, sources in the know say that Nag and Sam though had irreconcilable differences have now patched up. Another source tells us that the actress has informed Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal team to finish shooting her portions soon as she is planning her pregnancy. Good or bad, we would hear an official news on their relationship status soon.





Meanwhile, Aamir Khan had a whale of a time at the dinner party. The conversation revolved around Aamir’s Laal Singh Chadha in which Naga Chaitanya plays a crucial role Nagarjuna came to know that Chay’s character in Laal Singh Chadha is called Bala Raju, which was the name of an iconic character essayed by his father. Also starring Kareena Kapoor, Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to release in theatres on December 25.