Neha Kakkar, Farhan Sabri create new fusion song 'Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga'

Mumbai :

'Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga' has the original vocals of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan from 'Dulhe Ka Sehra'.





Talking about the song, Neha said, "It makes me immensely happy to have sung a fusion of such iconic songs rendered by amazing artists of the music space. My love and gratitude for presenting me with an opportunity and the creative freedom to reimagine it. I hope the listeners will love it as much as I loved singing it."





Adding to that, DJ Chetas said, "I'm delighted and honoured to be revisiting the work of the greats of the Indian music scene. One can always count on Neha Kakkar to elevate the experience of creating song when she's on board. 'Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga' is one of the most special songs of my discography and I'm certain it will strike a chord with the listeners."





The song is presented by Desi Music Factory, with music produced by Lijo George, sung by Neha and Farhan, with music by DJ Chetas and lyrics by Asim Raza and Sameer Anjaan, the exciting new song is now available on all streaming platforms.