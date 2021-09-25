Sat, Sep 25, 2021

Contractor Nesamani is a film for 90s and 2k kids: Swadees

Sep 25, 2021

Yogi Babu and Oviya’s upcoming film has been titled Contractor Nesamani. The title is inspired by Vadivelu’s famous character from Friends (2001).

First look poster of Contractor Nesamani
Chennai: The film was launched in the city on Friday. Produced by Anka Media, the first look poster of the film has references to Spanish artist Salvador Dali and Spiderman’s mask with a tagline ‘Time To Lead’ that refers to Vijay’s Thalalivaa. Talking to DT Next, the director of the Swadees MS said, “The film will be as intriguing as the poster and its title. Apart from being a laugh riot, the film will have other important elements as well. Contractor Nesamani is a film that 90s, as well as 2k kids, can relate to.” The film also has popular TikToker GP Muthu in an important role.
