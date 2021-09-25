Kajal expecting her first child, to miss a few projects in 2022

Actress Kajal Aggarwal married her boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu last October. The latest buzz is that the couple is expecting their first child.
Chennai: Moreover, Kajal has decided to take a break from acting until the latter half of 2022. A source in the know told DT Next, “She would be wrapping up her film with Chiranjeevi, Acharya before she goes on a break. However, she has decided to walk out of Nagarjuna’s Ghost. Ileana D Cruz or Jacqueline Fernandez might replace Kajal in the project. She will be taking a call on Indian 2 based on when Shankar and Kamal Haasan have decided to resume the shoot. There is also another web series for which she has said ‘no’ to.” The couple will be officially announcing this soon.
