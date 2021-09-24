Season two of Netflix show 'Masaba Masaba' concludes filming

Other City :

The scripted series is based on real-life moments from Masaba Gupta’s life and follows her unique background, the diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world.





Directed by Sonam Nair, the show also features Masaba Gupta's mother, veteran actor Neena Gupta.





In an Instagram post on Friday, Nair shared that the show's second season has concluded shooting. She also posted a picture with the entire team of “Masaba Masaba”.





''Every single person’s energy on set shows up on screen, and there was never a cast and crew with brighter, warmer, and more loving energy than this! Heart is full of love and gratitude today! It’s a season wrap!! #masabamasaba2,” she wrote in the caption.





The team started shooting for the second season from July this year.





Masaba also penned a note on social media on Thursday, revealing that the team completed the shoot in about 42 days.





''42 days. Lots of laughs, tears, anxieties, pure happiness, deep tiredness later it’s a wrap on season 2. Three cheers to the incredible cast, crew and everyone who was a part of this! See you soon on your @netflix_in screens soonish,'' she wrote.





The first season of the show, which debuted in August 2020 on Netflix, had received favourable reviews from the critics as well as the audiences.





The show will also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Samran Sahu.