Nusrat Jahan, Yash Dasgupta's film 'SOS Kolkata' out on Oct 1

Kolkata :

Nusrat has been dating Yash after her much-publicised estrangement with her husband Nikhil Jain.





She said: "'SOS Kolkata' has been a wonderful working experience for me. I have played a very different role which is not a girl-next-door role. The audience will love to see me perform heavy duty action sequences. My character is an integral part of the story, and she is rough, smart, gritty and very confident. So, it was fun portraying this role".





Directed by Anshuman Pratyush and Produced by Jarek Entertainment, the film, which also stars Mimi Chakraborty, Ena Saha, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty and Shantilal Mukherjee, will release on ZEE5.





'SOS Kolkata' narrates an intriguing tale of a series of terrorist attacks planned in Kolkata, which culminates in a hostage drama on the premises of a five-star hotel. The performances and high-octane drama in the film will surely win the audience's hearts yet again while offering a nail-biting experience.





Yash said: "We received so much love from people in Kolkata when 'SOS Kolkata' released in theatres last year and now I am glad that our film is premiering on ZEE5 - where viewers from more than 190 countries will be able to watch and enjoy this exciting and gripping movie".





Director Anshuman Pratyush added: "'SOS Kolkata' is a film that is really close to our hearts and is made with a lot of effort and hard work."





Speaking about the world digital premiere, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India shared, "'SOS Kolkata' allows us to reach out to the Bengali audience across India and present a gripping story and a captivating cast in a language of their choice."





Earlier this month, Nusrat made headlines after the birth certificate of her son revealed the father's identity.





In the online birth certificate, the father's name is mentioned as Debashis Dasgupta. Though there was no mention of Yash in the birth certificate, Debashis, who contested and lost on the BJP ticket in the recent West Bengal Assembly election from Chanditala in the Hooghly district, is the official name of Yash Dasgupta.