Sundar C-VZ Dhorai project starts rolling

Director VZ Dhorai and Sundar C, who have worked together in Iruttu, are joining hands again. The duo has teamed up for Thalainagaram 2 and the film got launched on Thursday.

Sundar C with team Thalainagaram 2 Chennai : The film will be a spiritual sequel to the 2006 hit film, Thalainagaram. Directed by Suraaj, the first film was the remake of the Malayalam film, Abhimanyu. Thalainagaram 2 is produced by SM Prabhakaran under the banner of Right Eye Theater. Details regarding the rest of the crew will be released later.