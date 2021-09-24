Regina Cassandra joins the cast of Shahid Kapoor's web series with Raj and DK

Mumbai :

Billed as a quirky drama thriller, it is being created and directed by “The Family Man” director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.





The 30-year-old actor re-shared a post on her Instagram Stories that read, “@ReginaCassandra joins @ShahidKapoor @VijaySethupathi in #RajNDK upcoming series.” Nidimoru and DK too took to social media following the news.





And the there’s impeccable timing as well… 😉 https://t.co/z5NU4TexKQ — ReginaaCassandraa (@ReginaCassandra) September 23, 2021





“Funny business! #setdiaries #behindthescenes,” they wrote, alongside a picture from the sets of Cassandra and DK.





The yet-to-be-titled series has been written by Nidimoru and DK and co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal.