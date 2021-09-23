First look: The most awaited teaser of Valimai is here

Chennai :

The most awaited release of Valimai glimpse starring Ajith is here. Valimai, one of the most anticipated films in Tamil Nadu with fans waiting for the upcoming action thriller ever since its announcement. Earlier this week, producer Boney Kapoor announced the movie's release date.





The producer took to his Twitter handle and unveiled that the film is set to hit the screens on the occasion of Pongal next year. Boney wrote, "Happy to announce that #Valimai will hit the screens on Pongal 2022[sic]." Valimai also stars Kartikeya Gummakonda in the role of the lead antagonist.





The film is directed by H Vinoth, who rose to fame with the 2017 action thriller Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. He has previously worked with Ajith for the 2019 film Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for Valimai.



