Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati to star in Indian adaptation of Ray Donovan series

The series will follow the life of Rana Naidu, the go-to guy for everyone in Bollywood when they have a problem. Karan Anshuman of Inside Edge fame is the showrunner and the director for the show and Suparn Verma (The Family Man season two) will co-direct it. The series, which will be in Hindi, will see the real-life uncle and nephew duo — Venkatesh and Rana — share the screen for the first time.





Rana said he is thrilled to share screen space with his uncle Venkatesh. “It’s lots of special firsts for me. Working with my uncle Venkatesh and the first with Netflix in long-form storytelling that’s completely different from what both of us have ever done in our careers. I’m extremely happy to be with a crew and a platform that knows this the best,” the 36-year-old actor said in a statement.





Venkatesh said the series is the perfect project for him to collaborate with his nephew. “I cannot wait to work with Rana, we are going to have a blast on set and this show is the perfect project for us to work on. I am a huge fan of Ray Donovan myself and the entire team is pulling in all the stops to ensure we do justice to it,” he said.