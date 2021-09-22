Vijay Deverakonda shares his pain. Here's why his latest post is inspiring fans

Chennai :

Vijay Deverakonda, who shot to fame with his gritty portrayal in Arjun Reddy is now gearing up for his latest release Liger. The actor, who will be seen as a boxer in Puri Jagannadh’s next film, took to Instagram on Monday, September 20, to announce that he has opened his own multiplex, Asian Vijay Deverakonda Cinemas in Mahbubnagar, Hyderabad.





He also posted pictures of himself dressed in ethnic wear with a heartfelt message. Speaking about about ambitions, dreams, he said, “Behind the pretty clothes is a body exhausted, in pain, hurting, cramping and bruised. Behind the face you see, is ambition, dreams and a fire that keep pushing me forward! Work. Work Hard. Outwork everybody (sic).”

The message immediately went viral, with appreciation for his honesty pouring in from his fans across the world.