Adhik Ravichandran to direct Vishal 33

Chennai :

The tinseltown buzz is that director Adhik Ravichandran has narrated a story to Vishal and the actor-producer has apparently liked it and given the nod. “We hear that Mini Studio’s Vinod Kumar, who has produced Vishal-Arya’s Enemy will be bankrolling this project that will mark his second collaboration with Vishal. There is a possibility that Kathiresan too could be the producer. However, a Vishal-Adhik project is on the cards,” a source told DT Next. S





peculations started to surface when Adhik attended the pooja of Vishal 32 in Chennai a couple of weeks ago. Meanwhile, Adhik is currently busy with the post-production of Bagheera that has Prabhudheva in the lead role. Vishal also is in discussions with other directors for his upcoming projects that also includes Muthaiah. Vishal himself is expected to direct and star in a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. An announcement on Vishal-Adhik project is expected to be made soon.