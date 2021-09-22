Comedy is a difficult thing to do, says Samantha

Chennai :

She said this after receiving an award recently. In the movie, Samantha plays the role of Baby, an aged woman, who magically becomes younger overnight. She then re-lives all her dreams and aspirations that she could not realise earlier in life.





Speaking about doing the film, Samantha said, “I remember the reason why I wanted to do this film was that I wanted to break free from the heroine-oriented, social message-driven films. Comedy was very new to me but I always felt that I should give comedy a try and I am really glad that I did it because I had so much fun and I also realised that comedy is very, very difficult.” The actress gained a new perspective on actors who are masters of the comedy genre. “Comedy is even more difficult than emotional scenes. It’s difficult to achieve the timing, and the pauses. I appreciate comic actors all the more now after working in Oh Baby,” added the actress.